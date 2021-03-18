WGN Morning News missed another LIVE bridge implosion. Yes, we’re serious.

UTICA, Ill —WGN Morning News has somehow managed to miss yet another bridge implosion.

Yes, we’re serious.

Some of our loyal viewers may remember our first bridge implosion fail back in 2010, a moment that went viral and continues to haunt us.

On Thursday, Around Town Reporter Ana Belaval was live in Utica for a scheduled bridge implosion on Route 178 over the Illinois River. The implosion had been delayed several times and our crew was not able to hear the five-minute or one-minute warning.

As Ana prepared to go LIVE after a commercial break, the bridge imploded just behind her. And once again, the Morning Show missed their shot at capturing TV magic.