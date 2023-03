CHICAGO — The WGN Morning News team is taking their show on the road Friday for a St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza!

Join us for a LIVE broadcast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 115 Bourbon Street, located at 3359 West 115th Street, in Merrionette Park.

Lots of fun is planned from Chicago cops in kilts, the Trinity Irish Dancers, Comedian Pat McGann, The Shannon Rovers, Boy Band Night, the Jesse White Tumblers — and more!

Call Bourbon Street at 708-388-8881 to reserve a table.

Hope to see you all there!