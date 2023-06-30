CHICAGO — It’s universally agreed that more exercise is a good way to promote better health.

In fact, we’ve talked about it a few times on the WGN Morning News through the years.

But did you know that there’s a time of day that could actually be of more benefit to getting some exercise in? Scientists even believe it could extend your life.

That’s one of the topics that was discussed on the “9@9” on Friday as the hosts discussed those findings when it comes to being active in your life.

We also talked about a fire-breathing dragon bridge, a high-end dog hotel, “Moonshot” shoes, walking cushions, and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from the June 30 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.