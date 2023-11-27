CHICAGO — Forget spring or summer, winter weddings are becoming all the rage.

More couples are choosing to get hitched during Christmastime because of the decorations and lights.

There’s also seasonal flourishes like horse-drawn carriage rides or super cute place cards made into tree ornaments that guests can take home.

Venues are often cheaper to book in winter compared to summer. And snow can be the magic trick that transforms a basic wedding into something memorable.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss an exploding whale carcass and the gifts that no one wants.

