CHICAGO — The dog days of summer are one of the most popular times for divorce.

According to relationship scientists: divorce filings peak every August and every March. So why August?

Well, the kids are back in school. Parents have more free time to think about their relationship and their future. They also have more time to contact a divorce attorney.

The move often comes at the end of the summer, because couples used this time as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage. Only to find that it didn’t work.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss “The Hush Cut”, the Netflix DVD dilemma, and animal affection.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.