CHICAGO — Pickleball is more than just a popular sport. It’s a way of life.

It was only a matter of time before “pickleball core” became a thing.

But people can’t get enough of the sporty styles. We’re talking skorts. We’re talking tank tops. Fun shorts. Even sweaters with fun pickle ball logos.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss cursing, picnic purses, and a $20k move-in fee.

