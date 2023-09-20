CHICAGO — If you’re a dog owner, you might have seen your dog get just a little too excited for his or her own good.

Perhaps they were dealing with “The Zoomies” – and it’s something that’s pretty common among canines.

We talked about this phenomenon with dogs on the “9@9” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts went into more detail about it.

Along with “The Zoomies,” we also discussed the Mountain Bongo, a way to rent DVDs online, people who look like Adam Sandler, TV dinners, and more during the segment.

You can watch this edition of the “9@9” on the September 20 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.