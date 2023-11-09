CHICAGO — You wouldn’t think that an employee needed to be trained on how to fill a cup with ice. But you also wouldn’t think that a hip hop training video existed.

Back in the 80’s, Wendy’s unveiled this glorious training video, teaching their employees how to serve cold drinks.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Nintendo game counselors and toilet paper in the fridge.

