CHICAGO — How do we feel about wearing socks to bed?

Sleep experts are warning that wearing the socks that you wore all day contain the same bacteria found in cockroaches and their fecal droppings. That goes for socks you haven’t worn all day but that you keep around as your ‘sleeping socks’, that you don’t wash regularly.

At the same time there are many benefits to wearing socks to bed, such as increased blood flow, falling asleep quicker and staying asleep for longer. So yeah, just wear clean socks to bed.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss push-ups, slow-melting ice cream and the original Ronald McDonald.

