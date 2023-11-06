CHICAGO — It’s time for a blast from the past – perfume pins from Avon. They were popular in the 1970’s.

The company had all kinds of cute little broaches in their catalogs. You’d open them up and there would be a vaseline-like perfume inside.

You’d “swipe and dab.” Swipe a bit on your finger tip and dab the perfume on your wrists and the back of your ears.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Saxsquatch, Star Wars NASCAR, and the 20-5-3 Rule.

