Because it’s just not cold enough here in Chicago, why not take the ultimate adventure to the end of the earth?

A new hotel just opened about 200 miles north of the arctic circle. It’s called Moxy Tromso, Norway. And it’s a real bargain at around $150 a night.

In the winter, people are coming to see the Northern Lights, which can be easily viewed from the balcony of the hotel’s ‘Sky Bar’. In the summer, it’s all about the ‘Midnight Sun’ that never sets.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss North Brother Island, ‘fruit mayonnaise,’ and work leggings.

