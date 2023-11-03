CHICAGO — It’s not easy getting into an Ivy League school. And some parents are starting early.

They’re paying tutors around $2,000 a month to teach their toddlers other languages. The tutors also work with the kids to recognize shapes, numbers, colors and to get a head start on math, reading and writing.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss Michelangelo, cold showers, and Goldie Hawn’s alien encounter.

