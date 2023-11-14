CHICAGO — We’ll give the people what they want – more info about starfish!

Starfish are the best example among a small group of animals that can grow an entire new body from just a single arm. For a while now, scientists have been thinking, “Man if we can figure out how starfish do that – and re-generate neurons – we could really help humans.”

The WGN Morning News team also discuss bows, lumberjacks and dog show grooming.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.