CHICAGO — It’s the way that people used to take pictures and get them back instantly before the advent of digital cameras and cell phones.

But even the classic Polaroid camera is getting an upgrade here in 2023, including a few more options to improve the pictures for its users.

That’s one of the many topics that we discussed on the “9@9” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts gave their thoughts on the revamped camera.

We also talked about Bjork, ampersand, “nerd husbands,” bionic eyes, Malaysian Katydids, and more during the segment.

You can watch this edition of the “9@9” from the September 19 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.