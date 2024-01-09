What is the ‘naked man orchid’? This flower is native to the Mediterranean.

And some people in Italy think if men eat it, it will make them more virile. This is probably not true. But the naked man orchid does have anti-flatulent properties.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss rat snacking, cheaters, and John Candy in ‘Splash.’

