It’s all about the Grinch right now. His face is everywhere, from ugly Christmas sweaters to hoodies.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss fighting foxes, ‘coffee badging,’ and alternate ‘Sound of Music’ Marias.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.