For the first time in more than 220 years, two cicada broods will emerge in the same year!

The first emergence will begin in mid-May and end in late June. They’ll be in parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana and here in Illinois, to name just a few states. Another brood should emerge in late spring early summer across parts of Illinois and Indiana.

According to cicada scientists, both broods will overlap in or around Springfield. They’re mostly harmless, but the noise can be rather disruptive.

The last time we saw a dual emergence was 1803. Thomas Jefferson was president and it was the same year as “The Louisiana Purchase.”

The WGN Morning News also discuss Hello Kitty Crocs and the anti-Bob Ross.

