CHICAGO — You should think about taking a solo vacation. Here’s why. It’s all about the three R’s – Refresh. Recharge. Rejuvenate.

A solo trip allows you to get in touch with your inner self. You don’t have to worry about anyone else, you can follow your own agenda.

Some people aren’t comfortable with the idea, so start small. Try a “solo weekend.” See how that works out for you and from there, plan a longer solo journey.

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses lounge sets, anteaters, and goosebumps.

