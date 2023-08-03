CHICAGO — Turns out we’ve been lied to…

Most people know that tomatoes and avocados are technically fruits, not vegetables. That’s because they have seeds.

Well we’ve got some news about the banana. Apparently, it’s a berry. The banana flower contains one ovary, which grows into a single banana. That’s what makes it a berry.

Bananas are still a fruit – and botanically, it’s called ‘a simple fruit’.

Now, get this – strawberries and raspberries are not berries, technically. That’s because they come from a single flower with more than one ovary, which makes them “aggregate fruits”.

