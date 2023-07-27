CHICAGO — Forget about college admissions. That’s nothing compared to getting your kid into a sorority.

It’s no joke.

They’re hiring sorority consultants, who offer the girls advice on everything from what to wear, what to say, how to behave, and especially, how to handle their social media presence.

Premium consulting packages can cost around $2900. This doesn’t include the other stuff… Like wardrobe, shoes, accessories. Which can cost thousands more.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss AI influencers, HGTV’s impact, and washing your towels.

