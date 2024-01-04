Washington D.C. is deploying a team of highly trained snipers on an important mission. Take out those white-tailed deer!

The battle is being fought at Rock Creek Park which is run by the National Park Service. Deer started showing up in the 1960’s and now they’re all over the place, eating all the native vegetation!

As the Wall Street Journal reports, the sharp-shooters use night-vision and silenced weapons. And these guys are from all sorts of agencies, like the county SWAT team, the nearby army base, and even the CIA.

The WGN Morning News also discusses Elvis’s motorhome, kangaroo skin soccer cleats, and wikiHow.

