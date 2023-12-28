CHICAGO — Your grandmother left the butter on the kitchen counter all day, everyday. But is that even safe?

Land O’Lakes says you should store butter in the fridge, period. If you want your butter to rest before using it, so it’ll get a little soft, you can take it out of the fridge for about 45 minutes.

The WGN Morning News also discuss Twixmas, Golden Globe giftbags, and kissing at midnight.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.