CHICAGO — Everybody loves a traditional full English breakfast. It’s got all the things. Bacon, eggs, sausages, tomatoes, mushrooms, toast and baked beans.

What about taking that breakfast off the plate, putting it in a bowl and pouring milk on top? English breakfast cereal is a thing.

The cereal has salty, marshmallow versions of all the staples: egg, bacon, sausage, toast, mushroom and tomatoes. People who’ve tried the cereal say most of the flavors are subtle, except the for the tomato…

The WGN Morning News team also discusses mushroom coffee, jet capsules, and 70’s desserts.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.