Ultimate tazer ball – it’s an extreme sport with two teams competing to move a really big ball into a goal at the other end of the field. Oh, and the players on both teams are armed with stun guns.

They’re allowed to use the tazers on opposing players who are carrying the ball.

This was a real thing with some tournaments that streamed live. It was dangerous and there was someone standing by for medical assistance at each game.

The stun guns were strong enough to cause muscle spasm but they wouldn’t do permanent damage.

Sadly, it seems to have ended in 2012.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss a power tool symphony, 'Big Shark' and vodka at Thanksgiving.

