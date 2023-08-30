CHICAGO — It’s really not hard to see why waterbeds went out of fashion.

Some industry analysts say about 20% of bed purchases in the early 80’s were waterbeds

but by the 90’s they were just about gone. Maybe it’s because you had to snake a garden hose into your bedroom window and then fill the bed with 235 gallons of water.

If you wanted to move the bed, even to the other side of the room you’d have to drain the thing, which required another hose and a pump. And there was almost always some spillage and the beds also leaked. It got the point where landlords wouldn’t allow them. But still the commercials were great.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss log driving, purple shampoo and Hawaii’s love for Spam.

