CHICAGO — For those of a certain age, it was a place to go before and after a fast food meal to have a little fun.

It seems old fashioned now, but for kids in the 1970s and 1980s, McDonald’s “Playland” were a unique part of eating at the restaurant.

On Tuesday’s WGN Morning News, we decided to reminisce a bit on these playgrounds during our “9@9” segment as the hosts talked about their memories of them.

We also discussed the history of the Hollywood sign, a real-life mystery novel, the original meaning of “Burning The Candle on Both Ends,” how to milk a cucumber, and more.

You can watch the full “9@9” from the July 18 show in the video above.

