CHICAGO — It’s oddly satisfying to road letters being painted.

This isn’t the job of a machine. It’s a guy with some fancy footwork and a steady set of hands.

The scalding hot paint is poured into an open-bottom container, allowing for the artist to control the paint and spread it along the necessary area, which usually spells out a word.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss killing wasps, Cat Con, and the Great Wall of China.

