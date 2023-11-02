CHICAGO — It’s time to get ride of some of your outdated stuff.

Like clear bags, especially crossbody bags. Neon clothing, especially pants and jackets.

Those faux fur slides. Platform sneakers. They’re over.

Donate them… or pack them away until they become trendy again.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss carsules, luxury sinks and Flava Flav singing the National Anthem.

