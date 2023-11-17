CHICAGO — Ever wish you could just go barefoot but still want to protect your soles? Have we got the invention for you!

They’re called Nakefit. They’re for when you want to go barefoot but don’t want to get hurt by stepping on pebbles or hot pavement and stuff like that.

You can wear them at the beach in your house or when you go see your probation officer — wherever you want to be barefoot! They’re also waterproof, so you can wear them swimming.

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses human hair sweaters, age gaps, and turning on red.

