CHICAGO — It’s a way to show off your costume to the neighborhood while also getting a number of free treats as well.

But typically trick-or-treating on Halloween is something that’s reserved for young kids, even if some older children want to join in.

So as October 31 approaches, the question has once again come up of how old is too old to still be taking part in the tradition of going house to house in costume to ask for candy.

We talked about that on the “9@9” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday as the hosts gave their thoughts on the topic.

During the segment, we also discussed a ski resort for sale, a unique European mountain animal, Gen Z’s thoughts on marriage, a salute to problem solvers, and more.

You can watch the entire “9@9” from the October 10 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.