CHICAGO — What better way to relax than grabbing a slice of ‘za and taking a hot bath?

Well now you can take a bath while eating pizza with a pizza bath bomb.

This one’s pepperoni, and it looks like olive…

You can snag this relaxing pizza bath bomb on Etsy for six bucks.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss armpit tattoos, a waist chop and the Saturday Evening Post.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.