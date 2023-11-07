CHICAGO — How does a lock work?

The standard lock is called a ‘pin tumbler lock’.

So, those pins of different length are what prevents the lock from opening without the proper key. When you can slide a key into a keyhole but it doesn’t turn that’s because some of those pins didn’t drop into place.

The WGN Morning News crew watch in fascination as a door is unlocked from the inside. They also discuss a Australian tongue choir, physical Monopoly, and root vases.

