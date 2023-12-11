CHICAGO — Idris Elba recently shared one of his secrets with GQ.

At night, when he’s hungry before bed, he has a teaspoon of high quality raw honey. He says it curbs his hunger pangs and helps him sleep through the night. Also rich in vitamins. Especially B-complex vitamins which help prevent infections and reduce stress.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses the history of chopstick, North Macedonia, and ‘energy vampires.’

