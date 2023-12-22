CHICAGO — Ditch the dating apps to find love. Why not check out a near-freezing ice bath? The speed dating events are called “Ice Breakers.”

People are paired at a random tub of ice water. They take the plunge together.

And then they answer questions over three minutes.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses rhino love, reverse running, and The Brady Bunch's Christmas special.

