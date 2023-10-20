CHICAGO — The “Airlander 10” or the ‘HAV 304’ is a hybrid airship crafted by the British company Hybrid Air Vehicles.

It has a helium airship structure along with supplementary wing and tail components. It uses a combination of aero-static and aero-dynamic principles. And of course it’s driven by four ducted propellers, powered by diesel engines.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss jacked kangaroos, Bach’s kids, and the Tesla cyberquad.

