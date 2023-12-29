CHICAGO — Want to spice up your love life in the coming year? Pay attention to your underpants.

According to color scientists, the color underwear you wear on New Year’s Eve can have special significance to your romantic life.

Let’s start with red. Wear red if you want love and romance in the year ahead. Or if you want to bring the spark back to your current relationship.

Looking for tranquility in the new year? Wear white. White symbolizes peace and purity.

Wear black underpants if you want to be more powerful in your work life and relationships.

Try green underpants if you want good luck.

Yellow if you want more wealth.

Pink underwear inspires sweetness, a reunion with friends and blue underpants are associated with health and wellness. Beige underpants means you’re boring.

The WGN Morning News also discuss ‘The Poseidon Adventure,’ oliebollen, and Cameron Diaz.

