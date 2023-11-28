CHICAGO — This one’s for the guys. Stop making excuses for your ill-fitting denim. All you need to do is follow a few simple rules.

If it’s too tight. It ain’t right. There’s no need highlight every single bump in your road. You also don’t want saggy or baggy. It’s just sloppy and not flattering.

Look for straight cut or slim cut. And let the jeans fit naturally at your waist. You don’t want high waisted denim. Otherwise you look like somebody’s dad in the 90’s. And you don’t want low waisted either because let’s face it, you’re not Lenny Kravitz. He’s probably the only man on the planet who can get away with that look.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss tilted whiskey glasses, BYU CougarTails, and Donny & Marie.

