CHICAGO — Wanna kick your party up a few notches?

Try snow globe cocktails. Here’s how to make them:

Start with a clear glass, then make a little marshmallow snowman and stick it to the bottom of the glass using a tiny bit of water, to make the bottom of the marshmallow sticky. Put a sprig of rosemary in the marshmallow. Once it’s set, pour a clear drink of choice into the glass.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses the ‘Willcook’ microwave bag, Taylor Swift’s birthday and hala fruit.

