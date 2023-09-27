CHICAGO — Let’s talk about how to be happy.

Live in the moment. Don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future.

Don’t compare yourself to other people. Stop worrying about them, what they make, what they do, how much stuff they have. Just focus on being the best version of yourself.

Sleep with gratitude. Before you go to bed each night, make a habit of taking five minutes to be thankful for everything you have in your life.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss eye masks for men, the nude Mona Lisa, and “Candy or not Candy”.

