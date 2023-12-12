CHICAGO — In the mid to late 1980’s there was a Hollywood nightclub that was just for underage kids.

“Alphy’s Soda Pop Club” wasn’t just any club. It was exclusive and catered to Hollywood kids. Many familiar faces stopped by, Tina Yothers of “Family Ties” Corey Haim, Alyssa Milano And Alfonso Ribeiro to name a few.

You had to be 16 and older to get in. Plus you had to be famous. It was the place to be if you were in a tv show, movie, or the music industry- and too young to get into a real club.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses Sandra Bullock’s sister and the most dangerous Christmas song to play while driving.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.