CHICAGO — Having trouble in the romance department? According to a recent survey from Hinge:

It’s not them. It’s you.

And to get even more specific, it’s your phone.

Nearly 80 percent of Hinge users believe their date isn’t interested in them if they’re on their phone during a date.

But don’t just stay off the phone. Take it off the table. Put it away. Dating experts say, when your phone is visible, the quality of the conversation goes down. People worry it will go off, or buzz and interrupt them mid-conversation.

Your phone is the number one thing that’s keeping you from a second date.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss poisonous snakes, German hand cheese, and the JCPenney microwave cookbook.

