CHICAGO — Tis’ the season for hard boiled eggs! Deviled eggs are a big hit at holiday parties. But just how long do those eggs last in your fridge?

According to the Food and Drug Administration: you can keep hard boiled eggs in your refrigerator for up to seven days once they’ve been cooked.

It doesn’t matter if they’re been peeled or still in the shell. Either way, if they’re still in the fridge after a week, toss em.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses goalball, a Wonka suite, and the hoagie room.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.