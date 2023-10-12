CHICAGO — The reason the Golden Girls looked older than they actually were? The granny cut.

They had roller set hair. The kind that used velcro or hot rollers. As we know, those girls weren’t that old. They just looked that way.

These days, women in their 60’s, 70’s and 80’s are embracing layers, natural curls and bangs. They’re adding weaves or extensions to thinning hair. They’re trying pixie cuts, or bobs.

Which just goes to show, that a good haircut makes all the difference.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss pot fillers, Z Cavaricci jeans, and hippos mouths.

