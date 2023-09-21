CHICAGO — You can get paid to test your sex hormones. It’s part of a new study from Mira – a company that specializes in ‘at-home fertility monitoring’.

The month-long test begins October 1st. Using Mira’s at-home mini-lab, It requires daily testing and tracking of your sex hormones, and recording a video-diary about your experience and observations.

If chosen, you’ll get $5,000 to be a part of the study.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss muffin wallopers, ‘spread dating’, and vehicle ASMR.

