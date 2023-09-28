CHICAGO — ‘Fat Bear Week’ is coming.

It’s the annual tournament run by Katmai National Park in Brooks Falls, Alaska. It officially kicks off on October 4th.

And it features match-ups between the “chonkiest” bears as they bulk up for winter. Voting will open to the public.

Bears at Katmai are some of the largest in the world, they can get up to anywhere between 1,000 -1,400 pounds.

We’ll do live check ins starting next week.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss Joan Collins, bearded dragon furniture, and Japanese game shows.

