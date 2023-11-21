CHICAGO — When it comes time to pick a wedding song, you may want to stay away from Shania Twain.

“You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain was a mega hit in 1997.

And lots of couples choose it for their first dance. Including Kim Kardashian’s stylist and his husband. Kim asked Shania to perform the song for the couple as they headed to the chapel for their wedding. And she did! Six months later, they’re getting divorced. Just a coincidence? Probably.

But lots of wedding dj’s hate it. One guy says he’s “rather listen to a lawnmower run over a jar of marbles” than, “you’re still the one.”

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses the ‘orange peel’ theory, hair clips, and Wendy’s sunrooms.

