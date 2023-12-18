CHICAGO — Don’t be a phubber.

Not sure what phubbing is? Let’s fill you in.

Phubbing is “phone snubbing”. It’s when your friend, your kid or your partner ignores you. Instead of paying attention to you, they’re scrolling through Instagram, or texting, or watching a TikTok video. That’s phubbing.

Psychologists say it’s often associated with fear of missing out, but can also be linked to narcissism.

Long story shot – don’t phub.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses Freud’s nephew, party meatballs, and shoe covers.

