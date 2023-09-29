CHICAGO — Another reminder to read the fine print.

There are zoos in Europe that accept donations of unwanted pets! That sounds nice. This happens in Switzerland and Denmark. But there’s more to it…

Those pets are actually for the carnivores at the zoo. It doesn’t sound as warm and cuddly with that detail! They usually don’t take dogs so everyone can settle down. They do welcome mice, guinea pigs, rabbits and the like. The pets are humanely put down by a vet then put to good use for the cycle of life.

The WGN Morning News hosts also discuss excess acorns, ‘Playboy’ in braille, and stinky trees.

