CHICAGO — Here’s a little something to consider before the office Christmas party.

You look attractive after you have one drink, but not after you have two.

A study in the journal “Alcohol and Alcoholism” Rated the appearance of college volunteers at certain stages of drinking: sober, one drink and then two drinks.

The photos taken after one drink were rated as more attractive than the sober photos.

But for the photos after two drinks, participants found the sober photo was more attractive.

The researchers suspect that one drink loosens up the face muscles just enough to make them better looking.

And it also makes the cheeks rosy, which is attractive. They found that after two drinks, the face looks a little tired.

