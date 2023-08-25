CHICAGO — The older we get, the thinner our eyebrows get.

Here’s why. By the time we reach 40, our levels of estrogen or testosterone start to decline. Which can lead to hair thinning and hair loss. And this is especially true for eyebrows.

Genetics also play a role.

But turns out, there are ways to slow the process. Dermatologists say vitamin e, biotin and iron can help with hair growth. Avoid over-plucking. And make sure to eat a diet rich in antioxidants, including lots of fruits and vegetables.

